For the Brookwood Broncos, what happened in Las Vegas should stay in Las Vegas.
In the end, the Broncos’ 70-10 loss to nationally ranked and host Bishop Gorman on Friday night doesn’t derail any of Brookwood’s goals this season, including its playoff chances or bid for a region title.
Brookwood played its first-ever football game outside of its home state, its first that was broadcast nationally on ESPN and got to bond as a team in Sin City. The Broncos saw the iconic fountains at the Bellagio and attended the Blue Man Group concert at the Luxor Hotel and Casino during their trip to Las Vegas.
The Broncos (1-3) are by no means a bad team — they just struggled against the superior Gaels (4-1), who scored touchdowns on 10 straight possessions after their first drive ended in a punt.
The Gaels’ lone loss is a 24-21 setback to California power Mater Dei, which is ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today. Bishop Gorman — winner of 11 of the past 13 state titles in Nevada’s largest classification including last year — is ranked No, 7 by MaxPreps, No. 8 by USA Today and No. 12 by High School Football America.
The Gaels’ 70 points are the most Brookwood has given up in a game in school history.
Every starter in the Gaels’ secondary has committed to a major college team, including four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett, who is heading to Georgia. The front seven is also filled with three and four-star recruits, who collectively made it tough on Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who is committed to play football and baseball at Alabama.
Bishop Gorman took the lead for good on the first play of its second possession, when running back De Von Rice burst up the middle burst up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.
Brookwood avoided the shutout on its next possession. Lonergan threw a short pass to Bryce Dopson, who raced 72 yards before he was caught from behind inside the 10-yard line. The Broncos, however, failed to get into the end zone, settling for Caitlyn Soroka’s 20-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 with 4:43 left in the quarter.
Soroka’s field goal made her the first Bronco football player to score in a nationally televised game, while Jumal Prothro’s 5-yard touchdown run with 3:18 left in the third quarter provided Brookwood’s lone touchdown.
The Gaels extended the lead to 14-3 less than two minutes later when quarterback Micah Alejado threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch, a Southern Cal commit who is considered by several scouting services as the top high school recruit at his position.
After the Broncos punted, the Gaels pushed their lead to 21-3 when Micah Kaapana turned a swing pass into a 23-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Gaels extended their lead to 42-3 on Rice’s 22-yard touchdown run, Kaapana’s three-yard scoring burst and Branch’s 65-yard punt return all within the first 7:50 of the second quarter.
Since the Gaels were ahead by at least 35 points, the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Alejado threw a 33-yard scoring strike to Trech Kekahuna, a Wisconsin commit, with 28 seconds left to give the Gaels a 49-3 lead at the half.
Myles Norman’s 10-yard run midway through the third quarter capped the Gaels’ eighth straight possession that ended in the end zone to make it 56-3.
Prothro’s 10-yard run with 3:19 left in the third quarter made it 56-10.
BHS 3 0 7 0 10
BGHS 21 28 14 7 70
First Quarter
G Rice 55 run (Myro kick)
B Soroka 20 FG
G Branch 16 pass from Alejado (Myro kick)
G Kaapana 23 pass from Alejado (Myro kick)
Second Quarter
G Rice 22 run (Myro kick)
G Kaapana 3 run (Myro kick)
G Branch 65 punt return (Myro kick)
G Kekahuna 33 pass from Alejado (Myro kick)
Third Quarter
G Norman 10 run (Myro kick)
B Prothro 5 run (Soroka kick)
G Meadows 23 pass from Berg (Myro kick)
Fourth Quarter
G Herman 45 pass from Berg (Myro kick)
