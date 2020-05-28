Four Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players are reaping the rewards of their fine play during the spring season, as Intercollegiate Tennis Association NAIA national award winners. The organization announced the honors during a virtual awards ceremony.
The top-ranked GGC program captured four of this year’s five national awards.
Madeline Bosnjak is the ITA Senior Player of the Year after finishing the 2020 campaign ranked among the nation’s top five players in singles and doubles. She won all eight of her singles matches this spring. Earlier, Bosnjak received 2020 ITA All-America accolades and was named to the Academic All-District team, by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Emerald Able received the ITA Most Improved Senior award. She had a combined 8-1 record in singles and doubles matches this season. Able helped GGC win NAIA national titles from 2017-19.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova, a top-10 singles player, earned the ITA Player to Watch national award. She reached the semifinals of the NAIA singles draw at the 2019 ITA Oracle Cup and had an 8-0 record this spring.
Freshman Selina Pichler was the ITA Rookie of the Year. She was another all-around strong player in the GGC lineup, earning ITA All-American honors in singles and doubles in her first collegiate season. She had a No. 8 doubles national ranking, while being No. 11 following an undefeated singles season.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by head coach Chase Hodges, had an 11-0 record this spring. The team swept nine of those matches to earn No. 1 status in the NAIA Top 25 national poll. The 2020 season ended due to the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
