MACON — Greater Atlanta Christian finished as the Class AAA girls soccer runner-up after a 7-0 loss to Region 5-AAA rival Westminster on Thursday at Mercer.
Westminster, which finishes the season 21-0, is ranked No. 1 in AAA as well as No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and United Soccer Coaches.
GAC ends its season with a 13-7 record. The Spartans had won eight straight games and 11 of 12 heading into the final — the only loss during that span was 5-1 to Westminster on March 26.
