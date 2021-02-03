The National Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that plans for an abbreviated 2021 season this spring have been cancelled due to uncertainties arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The league, which features the Gwinnett-based Georgia Swarm, will now move to start a traditional season in the fall of this year. The Swarm's games are played at Infinite Energy Arena.
“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot. We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year,” said NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible. All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year. We thank our players, teams and Board of Governors, whose thoughts in this process were invaluable, and we now set our sights on getting lined up for a full NLL season starting in the fall. We also thank our fans for sticking with us – we will be back, and it will be even more exciting than ever before.”
While the exact start date of a full season will be announced at a later date, which will include the debut of Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, the NLL is planning to start in the fall and play a complete season into the spring of 2022.
