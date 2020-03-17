A pair of wins over nationally ranked opponents has led Georgia Gwinnett College freshman Max Bertimon to receive the UTR/Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA national men’s tennis player of the week award.
This will be the final award of the season after the NAIA announced the cancellation of spring sports championships in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Bertimon had a combined 6-0 record in singles and doubles matches for last week, including three singles wins on the No. 1 court. Those victories vaulted him to No. 1 status in the Oracle/ITA singles national rankings, announced on March 12.
The freshman started the week with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 victory against No. 4-ranked Martin Barbier from the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on March 9.
Bertimon then registered a 6-2, 6-1 triumph against No. 43 Francisco Faria from Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) on March 11. That triumph helped clinch GGC’s team victory. He also had a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Tiago Neves from Indiana Tech on March 9.
All three of Bertimon’s doubles wins came with junior Valentino Caratini on the No. 3 court. They registered 6-0 wins against Indiana Tech and Olivet Nazarene.
For the 2020 season, Bertimon posted a 10-0 singles record, with six wins on the No. 1 court. He had a 7-0 doubles record with Caratini during his first collegiate season.
Bertimon was the second GGC player to be recognized by the ITA during the 2019-20 season. Sophomore Jose Dugo garnered UTR/ITA national player of the month awards in September and October after capturing the singles national title at the ITA Oracle Cup.
Georgia Gwinnett College ended the 2020 spring season with a 14-0 record and was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA. The Grizzlies have won 123 consecutive matches, marking the third longest winning streak in collegiate sports history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.