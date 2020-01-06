Some of the nation’s top weightlifters will be in Suwanee this week for the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp.
The event is hosted by No Excuses CrossFit and begins on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The camp, which is open to the public, resumes Thursday and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and concludes Saturday with a training session from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We are excited to have some of the country’s best lifters and many of the best lifters in the world here to train for a few days with major international competitions on the horizon,” said Power and Grace head coach Spencer Arnold, who will be coaching alongside USA Weighlifting’s coaching staff.
The group is a who’s who when it comes to American weightlifting, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see some of weightlifting’s biggest stars in person. It includes two former Olympians and the nation’s No. 1 ranked male and female weightlifters. In addition, the camp will be coached by the most decorated weightlifter of all-time, Pyrros Dimas.
“Many of the athletes who will be training this week are preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and this opportunity is invaluable for their preparation,” Arnold said. “To have this many elite level lifters in one location for any period of time training with USA Weightlifting’s head staff is an extremely rare experience that the athletes are sure to learn a lot from.”
Sarah Robles is a two-time Olympian and bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics, while Morghan King is 2016 Olympian who placed sixth.
C.J. Cummings is the No. 1 ranked American weightlifter, while Kate Nye is the top female weightlifter.
The group also includes Harrison Maurus (No. 3 ranked), Caine Wilks (No. 5 ranked) and Hampton Morris (Youth Pan-Am champion).
On the female side, Jessie Bradley (2019 national champion), CiCi Kyle (American Open Finals champion), Jourdan Delacruz (No. 3 ranked) and Meredith Alwine (Junior American record holder) will be in attendance.
The camp will be coached by Arnold, who is also the strength and conditioning coach at Hebron Christian Academy, and the USA Weightlifting coaching staff that includes Dimas, the technical director for USA Weightlifting and a four-time Olympian, including three gold medals. They will be joined by Mike Gattone, the senior director of sports performance and coaching education for USA Weightlifting.
“We are excited for an incredible week and I’m personally excited to learn a ton from these athletes and coaches,” Arnold said.