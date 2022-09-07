Following a spectacular debut in France last weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 279 this Saturday, Sept. 10.
In the main event, there could be a passing of the torch in the Welterweight division as No. 2-ranked Khamzat Chimaev looks to potentially end Nate Diaz’s UFC career in devastating fashion. Out of Sweden’s famed Allstars Training Center, Chimaev took the combat sports world by storm in the summer of 2020 winning his first two octagon appearances in the span of 10 days with victories over John Phillips and Rhys McKee. Chimaev’s fast track to superstardom continued with dominant victories over UFC veterans Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang.
After Chimaev’s submission victory over Li, at UFC 267, UFC president Dana White gave Chimaev the ultimate compliment saying “he’s different than any fighter I’ve ever seen.”
Chimaev earned his title eliminator bout with Diaz after outlasting Gilbert Burns in a three round war at UFC 273. In the fight, Chimaev showcased elite wrestling and striking, landing 124 total strikes and executing two out of his three takedown attempts. After proving he can handle his own with one of the top five Welterweights, with an undefeated 11-0 record, Chimaev brings a kill or be killed mentality into his first main event start Saturday night.
In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev said “in the cage when it comes time for war, I respect nobody. I’m going to take my food, nobody’s gonna take it from me. If he can, he’s going to kill me and I want to do the same thing.”
With a win over Diaz, Chimaev could cement himself as next in line for a title shot. Look for Chimaev to use his wrestling to neutralize the power of Diaz.
Superstars in a particular sport, can help grow the sport immensely. Along with his brother Nick, the Diaz brothers created an enormous fanbase called the Diaz Army. Nate Diaz stole the show on the Ultimate Fighter Season 5 with his electric fighting style and confident persona. After winning Ultimate Fighter Season 5 in 2007, Diaz entered UFC with a willingness to fight the best of the best. Diaz holds wins over Jim Miller and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
In 2016, at UFC 196, Diaz became arguably the biggest star in the UFC. Diaz shook up the world with a submission victory over Conor McGregor. Since then, Diaz has lost three out of his last four fights, including losses to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt and current Welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Diaz’s last win was more than three years ago versus Anthony “Showtime” Pettis at UFC 241.
Despite the recent struggles, Diaz showed flashes of greatness during his loss to current champion Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Diaz wobbled Edwards with just over a minute left in the fight. Diaz comes in to Saturday night with supreme confidence despite being a sizable underdog. Diaz told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto “I’m the champion of the whole UFC all together. I’ll fight anybody. The pressure is on (Chimaev), he better finish me, he’s supposed to be the next killer in town. Pressure’s on me. Because I better not get killed by the next killer in town.”
Diaz has elite jujitsu and excellent striking that could pose problems for Chimaev. Can Diaz shock the world once again and stop the Chimaev hype train? Or will Chimaev supplant himself as the next superstar in the UFC on the way to a title shot? We will find out Saturday night when the octagon door locks behind Nate Diaz for what could be the final time.
This week Diaz gave fans and media a look into what life after fighting could be like for the Stockton, California native. Diaz announced the launch of his own fighting promotion, Real Fighters Inc. Despite no title being on the line in Saturday’s five-round main event, the clash between Diaz and Chimaev will be must-watch television.
Another legend enters the octagon looking to return to championship form in the co-main event as No. 11-ranked Lightweight Tony Ferguson makes the move up to Welterweight to take on "The Leech," top-15 contender Li Jingliang. With this fight being added to an already decent card on just three weeks’ notice, both men’s cardio will be looked at under a microscope.
Ferguson is known as "The Boogeyman," because no matter how hard he gets hit, he just keeps coming forward. After winning Season 13 of Ultimate Fighter in 2011 at Welterweight, Ferguson moved down to Lightweight where the former Grand Valley State wrestler found success. Ferguson rattled off 12 consecutive victories, leaving carnage in his wake. During his win streak, Ferguson captured the interim Lightweight title in 2017. Ferguson was scheduled to fight then undisputed Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that fight never materialized for a multitude of reasons.
Recently the wars have seemingly caught up to Ferguson as the veteran has lost four fights consecutively, including a devastating head kick knockout by Michael Chandler in May at UFC 274. There was a glimmer of hope for Ferguson in the fight with Chandler, in the first round he looked like vintage Tony Ferguson, giving Chandler all he could handle.
As Ferguson looks to turn back the clock, Ferguson will have to deal with an improved Li. The 34-year-old veteran bounced back nicely from his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in October 2021, with an impressive knockout of Muslim Salikhov at UFC Long Island in July. "The Leech" has been a consistent winner inside the octagon, amassing a 19-7 overall MMA record.
A win for either man would be monumental, likely propelling them to a top-10 spot. The loser may be in the unemployment line come Monday morning. Ferguson is a massive underdog, but anything can happen in combat sports.
Also added to main card on short notice is a battle between top prospects Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. The bout will take place at a catchweight of 180 pounds. Since entering the UFC off Dana White’s Contender Series, Holland has been a fan favorite with his trash talk and exciting style. The 29-year-old trailblazer used the attention created by the pandemic to his advantage. Holland went a perfect 5-0 in 2020, including wins over Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley and Darren Stewart.
Holland, a fighter with 13 career knockouts in his career overall, struggled with wrestlers like Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori at Middleweight. The two-fight skid in 2021 led Holland to take some time off and focus on his wrestling. Holland also moved down to Welterweight recently. Holland seems to have found a home at Welterweight, recording two knockout victories over Alex Oliveira and Tim Means in the weight class. Holland enters Saturday searching for his third consecutive win and 11th overall in the UFC.
Rodriguez is on a similar trajectory. He is an impressive 6-1 since coming to the UFC from Smash Global Promotion in California. Rodriguez is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC, including wins over Mike Perry, Preston Parsons and Kevin Lee. A hand injury sustained in the comeback victory over Lee has left Rodriguez sidelined. On Saturday night, Rodriguez will make his first octagon appearance in just over a year. This fight will be an entertaining, striking battle with the winner likely cracking the top 15.
On the main card at women’s Bantamweight, No. 4-ranked Irene Aldana clashes with No. 10-ranked Macy Chiasson. Aldana is 3-1 in her last four fights, the biggest win coming against now No. 2-ranked Ketlen Vieira. For Chaisson, since winning the Ultimate Fighter Season 28, the 31-year-old New Orleans native has impressed in her young career going 5-2 in the UFC. Chaisson’s resumé boasts wins over stout competition including Norma Dumont and Marion Reneau. The outcome of Saturday’s clash between top women’s Bantamweights could go a long way to clearing up the direction of the division as the possibility of a potential trilogy between women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña looms.
The main card opener features a battle between power punching light Heavyweights Johnny Walker and Ion “The Hulk” Cutelaba. Both men are still trying to find their footing in the UFC and reach their potential. Walker came into the promotion billed as the next big thing.
Walker’s power has been the catalyst for his success. His chin, however has been his downfall. Walker has lost four out of the last five fights, with three of those losses coming via knockout. Walker must be better defensively in order to reach his potential and stay on the UFC’s roster. Cutelaba is having struggles of his own as “The Hulk” has gone 1-3-1 over his last five fights. The only win for Cutelaba in that stretch came in a smashing of Devin Clark. With both men possessing knockout power and a propensity to get knocked out, fans can file this fight in the “fun while it last” category.
In the featured prelim at Featherweight, fan favorite Hakeem Dawodu returns to the octagon versus Julian Erosa. Also on the prelims, top light Heavyweight prospects Jailton Almeida and Anton Turkalj square off at a catchweight of 220 pounds. Even the early prelims feature fights of importance, as top 15 women’s Bantamweight contender Norma Dumont faces Danyelle Wolf.
Fans won’t want to miss a second of Saturday’s 13-fight card. The action begins with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus. The main prelims will be broadcasted on ESPN News at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will be on ESPN Plus.
