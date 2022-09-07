MMA: UFC 263-Diaz vs Edwards

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Nate Diaz lands a kick against Leon Edwards during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 Mark J. Rebilas

Following a spectacular debut in France last weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns home to Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 279 this Saturday, Sept. 10.

In the main event, there could be a passing of the torch in the Welterweight division as No. 2-ranked Khamzat Chimaev looks to potentially end Nate Diaz’s UFC career in devastating fashion. Out of Sweden’s famed Allstars Training Center, Chimaev took the combat sports world by storm in the summer of 2020 winning his first two octagon appearances in the span of 10 days with victories over John Phillips and Rhys McKee. Chimaev’s fast track to superstardom continued with dominant victories over UFC veterans Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang.

