NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dylan Dodd yielded seven runs over 3 1/3 innings as the Gwinnett Stripers opened a two-week road trip with an 11-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Vaughn Grissom and Chadwick Tromp belted back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning of the loss. 

