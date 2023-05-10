NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dylan Dodd yielded seven runs over 3 1/3 innings as the Gwinnett Stripers opened a two-week road trip with an 11-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Vaughn Grissom and Chadwick Tromp belted back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning of the loss.
Eli White led off the game with a double and scored on a two-out single by Nick Solak for a 1-0 Stripers’ lead in the top of the first inning, but back-to-back homers by Jon Singleton (4) and Keston Hiura (11) off Dodd (L, 1-2) quickly wiped that out in the bottom of the first. An RBI double by Blake Perkins and two-run single by Andruw Monasterio made it 5-1 in the second, and Monte Harrison’s two-run clout (1) put the game out of reach at 7-1 in the fourth.
Grissom (2) and Tromp (1) launched solo shots to left in the eighth, bringing Gwinnett (12-21) to within 9-3. Nashville (18-15) answered with two runs in the eighth to go up 11-3.
Grissom (2-for-4, homer, RBI), Tromp (1-for-4, homer, RBI), and White (1-for-4, double, run) had Gwinnett’s three extra-base hits. Monasterio (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Harrison (3-for-4, double, homer, 2 RBIs) each had three-hit efforts for Nashville. Sounds reliever Pedro Fernandez (W, 1-1) allowed two runs on four hits over 4.0 innings for the win.
The loss was Gwinnett’s first in a road series opener this season (now 2-1). White has reached base safely in all 13 games played with the Stripers this year. Grissom and Tromp’s back-to-back homers were the second set for the Stripers this year, first since Joshua Fuentes and Hendrik Clementina on April 29 vs. Buffalo.
Gwinnett plays again at Nashville on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Jared Shuster (1-0, 2.37 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Janson Junk (2-1, 1.75 ERA) for the Sounds.
