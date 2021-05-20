NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Travis Demeritte tied the game in the seventh inning with his fifth home run of the season, yet it wasn’t enough as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 3-1 to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday at First Horizon Park.
With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Keston Hiura hit a line drive two-run home run (1) to left off Mitch Horacek (L, 1-1) to give Nashville (9-5) a 3-1 lead. The Stripers (9-6) put the tying runs on base in the ninth, but the Sounds held on for their third straight win.
Demeritte finished 2-for-4 with the solo homer. Orlando Arcia and Travis Snider each went 1-for-3. Jose Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings (2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO) for a no-decision in his first Gwinnett start.
Demeritte now has 60 extra-base hits (25 homers) in 109 career games with the Stripers since 2019, batting .293. Arcia has tallied hits in 14 of 15 games this year, batting .359.
Gwinnett plays at Nashville on Friday at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, 8.18 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. RHP Thomas Jankins (0-2, 13.50 ERA) for the Sounds.
