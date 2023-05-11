Stripers logo.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers scored two runs on four hits over the first two innings on Thursday night but were held hitless over their final 22 plate appearances in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.

Gwinnett (13-22) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Vaughn Grissom singled and scored on a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez. In the bottom of the first, Michael Soroka (L, 0-2) allowed a three-run opposite-field home run to Keston Hiura (12), putting Nashville (19-15) up 3-1.

