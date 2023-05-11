NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers scored two runs on four hits over the first two innings on Thursday night but were held hitless over their final 22 plate appearances in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
Gwinnett (13-22) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Vaughn Grissom singled and scored on a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez. In the bottom of the first, Michael Soroka (L, 0-2) allowed a three-run opposite-field home run to Keston Hiura (12), putting Nashville (19-15) up 3-1.
The Stripers cut it to 3-2 in the second as Joshua Fuentes tripled and scored on a single by Charlie Culberson, but that proved to be the final baserunners of the game. The Sounds added a run against Yacksel Rios in the eighth as Monte Harrison singled, stole two bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andruw Monasterio.
Five Nashville pitchers — starter Alex Claudio, Tyson Smith (W, 1-0), Clayton Andrews (H, 2), Jake Cousins (H, 1), and Trevor Megill (S, 1) combined to strike out 19 batters while allowing two runs on four hits. Soroka lasted 4.0 innings with three runs on four hits, two walks, and three strikeouts for Gwinnett. Fuentes had the Stripers’ only extra-base hit, going 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored. Sanchez and Culberson each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Eli White went 0-for-4, snapping his on-base streak at 14 games. Hiura now has nine career homers against the Stripers since 2021, two in this series. Nick Margevicius had his first scoreless outing for Gwinnett, throwing 3.0 one-hit frames. The game lasted just two hours, Gwinnett’s shortest contest this year.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Friday at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Beau Burrows (2-0, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Caleb Boushley (2-1, 4.94 ERA) for the Sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.