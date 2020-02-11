Los Angeles FC traded Brookwood grad Walker Zimmerman, a 2019 MLS All-Star at center back, to Nashville SC on Tuesday.
The United States Men’s National Team defender was traded for $950,000 in General Allocation Money, as well as a 2020 international roster spot, according to mlssoccer.com. Los Angeles FC also gets an additional $150,000 in allocation money in 2020 and 2021 if Zimmerman meets established performance-based metrics.
“Walker Zimmerman is a player who we had our sights on when we first started to assemble this group, and we are very excited to add his on and off field abilities and leadership to our roster,” Nashville GM Mike Jacobs said in a club statement. “He has proven success at the domestic and national team levels and fits the mold of the kind of player and person that our club represents.”
Forever a part of the Black & Gold Family.— LAFC (@LAFC) February 11, 2020
Best of luck in the next chapter, @thewalkerzim. #LAFC pic.twitter.com/3grDPbGb7V
Zimmerman has won the Supporters' Shield with both LAFC and FC Dallas during an already impressive career in MLS, with 140 appearances across seven seasons. He has 12 caps with the US national team.
“In his two seasons in Los Angeles, Walker was a consummate professional and a great leader on and off the field,” LAFC executive vice president & general manager John Thorrington said. “He and his wife Sally played an integral role within the LAFC family and community, and he will always be a part of our history. On behalf of the Club, we wish Walker and his family nothing but the best in his future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.