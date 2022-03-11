Sunday’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) marks the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car’s one-mile competitive debut. And three races into the season, the car — and the racing it’s produced — has received superlative reviews.
There have been three different race winners — Austin Cindric (Daytona), Kyle Larson (California) and Alex Bowman (Las Vegas) — and three different pole winners — Larson, Cindric and Christopher Bell. And the championship standings certainly reflect an intense parity embraced by the teams and the fans.
Not only do a mere 11 points separate the first five drivers in the series’ rankings, but the top-10 drivers in the standings are separated by 35 points or less. Fittingly, last year’s two Phoenix race winners lead the title run. Martin Truex Jr., defending winner of this weekend’s Spring race, trails Phoenix’s Fall championship-deciding race winner Larson by a mere six points.
Two other former series champions, Joey Logano (-9) and Kyle Busch (-11) are also in the thick of the early title run — ranked third and fifth, respectively. Sunoco rookie Austin Cindric (-10), who won the season-opening Daytona 500 is ranked fourth in the championship driver standings. And Aric Almirola is sixth in the title run, 16 points behind Larson and the only driver on the year with top-10 finishes in all three races.
Bubba Wallace (10th) and Erik Jones (15th) are right in the mix early-on as well — names not typically atop the standings at this point of the season in previous years.
Conversely, Denny Hamlin, part of the Championship 4 Round in 2021, has had a rough start to the season with a two DNFs in three races — including last week at Las Vegas — and sits 30th in the standings, 75 points behind Larson. And Sunoco rookie Harrison Burton, a NASCAR Xfinity Series standout who is now driving the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford, is also having a rough learning curve with two DNFs in the first three races. He’s 32nd in points.
“Everyone on the team is very confident," Hamlin reassured. “We know what we’re capable of and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota are doing a great job giving us cars capable of running up front. It’s just a matter of getting to the finish without anything crazy happening and unfortunately, that has been easier said than done so far. At the end of the day, we just have to go out and execute and we’ll be fine."
The one-mile Phoenix oval, which was massively remodeled and redesigned only three years ago, will be an important “next” test of the Next Gen car, which has produced ultra-competitive events at the Daytona 2.5-mile superspeedway, the 2-mile California oval and the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track.
And of course, there’s the extra motivation of figuring out the track that will play host to the Championship race in November.
Since the Phoenix track’s remodel, no driver has more than one win on it. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick has a record nine victories at Phoenix — three times the victories as anyone else in the field — but hasn’t won there since 2018.
Three-time winner Kyle Busch and two-time winners Logano and Hamlin are the only other multi-time Phoenix champs among active drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.