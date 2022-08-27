NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Aug 27, 2022; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Grounds crews work to mediate pooling water in the infield trioval during a rain delay for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

 John David Mercer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Those eager to identify the last two drivers to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff—including the 15 eligible drivers themselves—will have to wait another day.

Persistent rain forced postponement of Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway until 10 a.m. Sunday. The race will be broadcast on CNBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.