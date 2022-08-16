NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400

Aug 7, 2022; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) is introduced before the race at Michigan International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

 Tim Fuller

The iconic Watkins Glen International road course in upstate New York has hosted a myriad of different racing series over the years, including Formula One races for two decades in the 1960s and ‘70s, and has since been an iconic stop on the NASCAR and IMSA schedules.

So perhaps it is only fitting that for the first-time in NASCAR Cup Series history a record seven different countries will be represented by the competitors this weekend in the Go Bowling at the Glen on August 21 (3 p.m. on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio); including the multiple drivers representing the United States, Daniel Suárez from Mexico, sportscar aces Mike Rockenfeller from Germany and Kyle Tilley from England, NASCAR Euro Series champ Loris Hezemans from the Netherlands, and a pair of former F1 drivers Kimi Raikkonen, of Finland and the talented Russian driver Daniil Kvyat.

