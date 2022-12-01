GettyImages-1446127322.jpg

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and his wife Brittany pose for a photo during the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center on Dec. 1, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

 Jason Davis/Getty Images for NASCAR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that deuces were wild on Thursday night at the Music City Center, where NASCAR honored the champions of its top three national series at the annual NASCAR Awards. 

Headlining the event was NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who drives the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske. The title was Logano’s second, following the championship he won for team owner Roger Penske in 2018.

