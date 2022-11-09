NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads the pack out of Turn Four during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

NASCAR has announced the start times for Atlanta’s slate of racing action during the 2023 season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first weekend of night racing since 2014.

The Ambetter Health 400, which headlines Atlanta’s spring race weekend, will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. The NASCAR Cup Series event will be presented live on FOX and PRN.

