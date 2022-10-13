NASCAR: Bank Of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) races into turn four during the Bank of America ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct. 9, 2022.

 John David Mercer/USA Today Sports

LAS VEGAS — Following yet another dramatic round of NASCAR Cup Series Playoff action — including a “walk-off” home run of sorts last Sunday at the Charlotte ROVAL by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell — the series begins the Round of 8 Playoff races that will ultimately set the Championship 4 Round lineup. 

There is certainly no shortage of intrigue leading into this Sunday's South Point 400 (2:30 p.m. on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — the first race in a competitive round that will feature two 1.5-mile tracks, at Las Vegas and next week at Homestead-Miami — followed by the Martinsville, Va. short track.