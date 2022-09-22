NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500

Chase Elliott, driver of the NAPA/Childrens No. 9 Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the COOK OUT Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4, 2022.

 David Yeazell/USA Today Sports

The 2022 version of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are proving to be as competitive as any in recent memory, and now the Round of 12 begins this Sunday afternoon with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 12 championship eligible drivers are separated by only a slight 34 points from top to bottom — from points leader Chase Elliott to series rookie Austin Cindric in 12th place. Only 21 points separate Elliott from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate in fourth place, Kyle Larson. The two drivers, the most recent NASCAR Cup Series champions — Elliott in 2020 and Larson the reigning title holder.

