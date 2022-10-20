NASCAR: South Point 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) moves in to overtake driver Ross Chastain (1) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 16, 2022.

 Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

MIAMI, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series run for the championship makes its only stop of the season in South Florida this weekend with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the second race in the Round of 8 to determine which four drivers will advance to the Championship 4 season finale in Phoenix.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano became the first of the four to advance to the Championship 4 Round with an impressive win in a dramatic race last week at Las Vegas, outdueling another championship contender, Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain for the victory.

