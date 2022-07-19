Print

For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, stock car’s biggest show is set to take place on the streets of downtown Chicago alongside iconic American backdrops like Lake Michigan and Grant Park.

NASCAR’s top executives and driver Bubba Wallace came to sunny downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon and alongside Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a large contingent of local officials, formally announced the unprecedented addition to the sport’s schedule revealing the NASCAR Cup Series will make its street race debut there Sunday, July 2, 2023; with an IMSA-sanctioned race held that Saturday, July 1.

