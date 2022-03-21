HAMPTON — When William Byron won Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it was his second victory of the weekend.
On Saturday, Byron participated in Cup Series practice at AMS but then flew to North Carolina to compete at Hickory Speedway, where he won a Super Late Model Division race.
"I love it," Byron said Sunday. "It was a lot of fun to go to Hickory last night. It was such a cool thing to do."
First win for Byron's spotter
Byron's Sunday victory was not only a historic win as it was the first race on the new Atlanta Motor Speedway, it was the first win for his spotter, Brandon Lines.
"It was huge," said Byron's crew chief Rudy Fugle said. "I am really proud of Brandon. I've known him for a long time. Getting the chance to work with him is exciting and the passion he has for racing and how much hard work he puts in during the week. He and Willam have a great relationship."
Elliott goes to first in Cup points
After Sunday's race, Chase Elliott went into the Cup points lead with 171. Joey Logano, who entered the race in first place, is now second with 164. Chase Briscoe is third (156), Byron is fourth (150), and Kurth Busch fifth (148).
Gragson leads Xfinity points
Noah Gragson leads the Xfinity points race with 223 points.
He finished 26th in Saturday's Nalley Cars 250. In five starts, he has one win and four top-five finishes.
Ty Gibbs and A.J. Allmendinger are behind Gragson with 204 points each. Gibbs, who won Saturday's race, has two wins, two top-fives and three top-10s.
Justin Allgaier is fourth with 172 points and Josh Berry fifth with 164 points.
Gragson pulled double duty over the weekend as he also competed in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
At lap 24, he got loose, spun out in turn 2 and hit the wall virtually head-on.
Smith leads Truck points
After Saturday's Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race, Chandler Smith holds the lead in season points with 132.
Smith has one victory and is coming off a fourth place finish in Saturday's race.
Tanner Gray is in second with 119 points, Ty Majeski in third with 115 points, Stewart Friesen in fourth with 106 points, and Ben Rhodes fifth with 105 points.
Thursday Thunder champions recognized
As part of pre-race festivities Sunday, the 2021 Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder champions were recognized.
The following champions were honored — Beckham Malone (Bandolero Bandits division), Garrett Erwin (Bandolero Outlaws), Benjamin Jones (Legends Masters), Parker Eatmon (Legends Young Lions), Nathan Jackson (Legends Semi-Pro) and Caleb Heady (Legends Pro).
On Saturday after the Xfinity race, Legends and Bandolero cars took to the quarter-mile track at AMS.
Race winners included Erwin (Young Lions), Nathan Jackson (of McDonough, Semi-Pro), Timothy Watson (of Panama City, Fla., Pro), Robbie Woodall (of McDonough, Masters), Nicholas Denton (of Pascagoula, Miss., Bandits), Lane Christensen (Rookie Bandoleros), Bryce Sanders (of Ola, Outlaws), and Anthony Hyman (of Woodstock, Chargers).
