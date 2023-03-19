HAMPTON — Last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs is the leading Cup Series so far this season.
In four races this season, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs has won three Sunoco Rookie of the Race Awards and holds the rookie standings lead by 19 points over Legacy Motor Club’s Noah Gragson.
This season, Gibbs has put up one top-20 finish (16th at Auto Club) and has an average finish of 22.8.
Gibbs will be making his series track debut at Atlanta this weekend and last March, won the Xfinity race at AMS.
“I think we’ve definitely showed a lot of speed, I just don’t think we finish great and I’m proud of my team’s efforts and they’re working hard to learn the car as well,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs will start Sunday’s race in 35th place.
Six races, six different winners
The last six NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway have produced six different winners – Brad Keselowski (2019), Kevin Harvick (2020), Ryan Blaney (spring 2021), Kurt Busch (summer 2021), William Byron (spring 2022) and Chase Elliott (summer 2022).
A total of six NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta Motor Speedway race winners are active this weekend, led by Kevin Harvick (2001, 2018, 2020), and followed by Brad Keselowski (2017, 2019), Kyle Busch (2008, 2013), William Byron (2022), Ryan Blaney (2021) and Denny Hamlin (2012).
Two straight runner-up finishes
Last year at AMS, Ross Chastain came close to winning both races but came up short both times. Chastain finished second in both the March and July races.
Going into Sunday’s race, Chastain is second in the season points standings with one top-five and two top-10s.
In Saturday’s qualifying, Chastain took 18th.
Chevrolet has won the first four Cup races of 2023
The first four races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season have seen only one manufacturer in victory lane – Chevrolet.
Chevy drivers who have won this year include JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Daytona, Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch at Auto Club Speedway, and Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
A manufacturer has only swept the first five races of a NASCAR Cup Series season in the Modern Era (1972-2023) twice – Chevrolet (1995) and Ford (1992).
The record for the most consecutive wins by a manufacturer to start at NASCAR Cup Series season in the Modern Era is nine by Ford in 1992.
The most consecutive victories to start a NASCAR Cup Series season by Chevrolet was seven straight wins in the 1995 season – second-most in the Modern Era.
