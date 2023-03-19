TyGibbsMug.jpg

Ty Gibbs

HAMPTON — Last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs is the leading Cup Series so far this season.

In four races this season, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs has won three Sunoco Rookie of the Race Awards and holds the rookie standings lead by 19 points over Legacy Motor Club’s Noah Gragson. 

