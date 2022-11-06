NASCAR: Cup Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) during qualifying at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5, 2022.

 Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

AVONDALE, Ariz. — After a season of career-firsts — a maiden victory and a dramatic lap to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race — Ross Chastain insisted he felt more hopeful than disappointed after coming up short of hoisting his first major racing trophy on Sunday. 

Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet finished third in the Phoenix Raceway season finale — 1.2-seconds behind the winner, and newly-crowed 2022 series champion Joey Logano. After moving forward from a 25th-place starting spot on the grid and competing inside the top five for most of the final laps, Chastain felt confident that he and the two-year-old Trackhouse Racing team had done all it could. And, if nothing else, set the stage for future championship runs. 

