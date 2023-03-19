HAMPTON — On Sunday, Quaker State announced two sponsorship deals with Atlanta Motor Speedway and Trackhouse Racing.
Quaker State will continue its sponsorship of the Quaker State 400 held every summer at AMS and will sponsor Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. A Quaker State paint scheme of Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro was unveiled after Sunday’s announcement.
“If you guys have been in Mexico before and connected with cars, shops, stuff like that, Quaker State is everywhere in Mexico,” Suarez said at the press conference. “I feel very blessed, very lucky that they trusted me (and Trackhouse) to put their brand in a good place in the race. I’m very excited for that and looking forward to winning some races together and have some fun on the way.”
This year will be the 13th straight Quaker State 400, which began in 2011 at Kentucky Speedway and moved to AMS in 2021.
Penalties are there for reason
While he didn’t specifically comment on the fines and penalties NASCAR leveled against Hendrick Motorsports, Brad Keselowski (who is part over of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing) said Saturday that penalties are necessary to maintain some sense of order in NASCAR.
“They serve a purpose, and I fall into this as well, to look at NASCAR as the bully man, and in a lot of ways they are trying to help us, trying to help the sport,” he said. “Whether or not NASCAR is right or Hendrick is right with the penalty, I don’t know with that specific situation, but as a whole I do understand the emotion behind the teams and fans getting fired up over penalties but penalties are there for a reason, to make this circus somewhat manageable and sustainable.”
Because of problems with single-source parts, NASCAR handed down fines totaling $400,000 and points deductions to Hendrick Motorsports.
As far as problems with single-source parts with the NextGen car, Keselowski said that is pretty common in the garages and NASCAR has been pretty good to work with.
“There’s always a part that’s not where you want it to be and there’s a portal with NASCAR has to submit those parts to and there’s usually some dialogue and communication (between the race teams and NASCAR) around that,” he said. “NASCAR has been amenable to work through those and has gotten significantly better in the last year.”
The best spotter
Joey Logano was quick to credit his spotter Coleman Pressley for being a key factor in Sunday’s victory in the Ambetter 400 Cup Series race.
“Coleman is amazing,” Logano said. “He’s the best spotter on the roof by a long shot. He gives me great information the whole time to make the right moves on the racetrack. He understands us so well.”
Giveathon coming up in May
NASCAR, The NASCAR Foundation, Speedway Motorsports and Speedway Children’s Charities are teaming up to host a 75-hour event to raise funds for nonprofits across the country, as part of the sport’s 75th Anniversary celebrations.
The Giveathon begins Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, officially known as the "NASCAR Day Giveathon.”
The 75-hour giving period will feature a multitude of bonus grants and matching gift donations for nonprofit organizations as well as commemorative prizes/memorabilia for donors. The goal will be to raise $750,000 in charitable funds.
Nonprofits interested in participating are encouraged to register at NASCARdaygiveathon.org before the May 1 deadline.
