HAMPTON — Craftsman Truck Series rookie Jake Garcia, an Athens Academy student and Monroe resident, is set to make his Atlanta Motor Speedway debut Saturday.
Garcia will start in 12th place for Saturday’s Fr8 208. Qualifying was rained out so the starting grid was determined by various performance metrics, per NASCAR rules.
Garcia is currently second to Nick Sanchez in the Truck Series Rookie of the Year standings and posted a 10th-place finish March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Garcia, who races the No. 35 Quanta Chevrolet for McAnnally Hilgermann Racing, made five Truck Series starts last year. His best finish last year was 16th in Phoenix.
Mentally draining
With Atlanta Motor Speedway now being a hybrid between a superspeedway and an intermediate track, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe said the new configuration, which debuted last March, is more demanding than tracks such as Talladega or Daytona.
“I feel like Atlanta is probably the most mentally draining place we go to now,” he said. “It’s kind of a hybrid; it’s obviously a shorter track by an entire mile versus Daytona or Talladega but it’s the same concept of racing. You’re in a pack and with it being a mile shorter it’s so much faster. Your reaction time has to be better, the runs develop so much faster, your spotter has to be able to communicate to you a lot quicker and your brain has to process things a lot quicker.”
Xfinity driver Chandler Smith is not a fan of the new AMS track.
“I’m still bitter about the repave but that is what it is and it ain’t going to be able to go back to that for another 20 years, 10 years at least, 20 years probably,” he said in a Friday interview.
Longer pit road, shorter race
Starting this weekend, the entrance to pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be changed from turn 4 to turn 3.
Briscoe said it should be safer but the added length of the entry could cause drivers to go several laps down, depending on the situation.
“(It’s) definitely a long, long pit road,” he said.
Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith said “pit road is going to be crazy this week” and “it will be brutal if you pit under green. I think he’ll lose as at least two laps…this is a pretty tricky pit road people don’t know a lot about.”
“That is going to be very interesting to say the least,” Chandler Smith said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people speeding or going super slow on pit road in that section because there’s no way of us, especially with us having no practice, to dial in our pit road speeds because we don’t have any data. It’s completely different than from anywhere else we run.”
Another change this weekend is the Cup race will be 400 laps instead of 500.
“That 500 race to me (last year at AMS) felt longer than the Coke 600,” Briscoe said. “It was exceptionally mentally draining … I was glad when it went to 400 miles for sure.”
Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut
Chad Chastain, brother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain, will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday. He will drive No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing.
“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with DGM Racing, a Florida-based team, driving a ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet just like I watched my brother do for years,” said Chastain.
Heim going for back-to-back AMS wins
Corey Heim won last spring’s Truck Series race, his first and only start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. If he goes back-to-back, he will be the second driver in Truck Series history to post consecutive wins at Atlanta. The other back-to-back Truck winner in Atlanta? Kyle Busch, who won in 2007 and 2008.
Heim is an AMS Thursday Thunder series alum, competing in 2016 and 2017 in the Legends Pro Division. In 2017, he won two races and won the Pro Division championship.
Weekend schedule
Qualifying for the Ambetter 400 Cup Series race is scheduled from 11:35 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Truck Series/Xfinity Series doubleheader begins with the Fr8 208 Truck Series race starting at 2 p.m.
The Raptor King of Tough 250 Xfinity race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Cup Series race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Recommended for you
Timely hitting and a pitching shutout led the No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to an impressive sweep against Truett McConnell University by 5-4 and 6-0 scores Thursday evening at the Grizzly Softball Complex. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College sweeps Truett McConnell in softball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.