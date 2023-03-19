RossChastainMug.jpg

Ross Chastain

HAMPTON — There’s pretty much always been talk and debate in NASCAR about what constitutes hard, clean racing as opposed to dirty racing and drivers intentionally taking each other out.

The latest major incident happened last week at Phoenix Raceway when Denny Hamlin intentionally hit Ross Chastain. On his podcast Monday after the race, Hamlin admitted he intentionally hit Chastain, a driver he had several run-ins with last year.

