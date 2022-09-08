NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500

Kyle Larson, driver of the (5) HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, gets service from his pit crew during the COOK OUT Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4, 2022.

 David Yeazell/USA Today Sports

Kyle Larson made the save of the year last Sunday at Darlington, and Joey Logano made a steady run to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings. 

Now the 16 championship hopefuls head to Kansas Speedway for the first trip to a 1.5-mile intermediate speedway since May. They’ll be battling to improve their positions in the standings in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook (3 p.m. on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.