NASCAR announced Thursday the start times for each race in Atlanta’s March and July NASCAR weekends.
The main event of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend — the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 — will be held at 3 p.m. on FOX and PRN Sunday, March 21. The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will start at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN and PRN when the NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season at AMS on Sunday, July 11.
During the spring weekend’s NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will race at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 and MRN followed by the EchoPark 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 and PRN. The summer weekend’s NXS event on Saturday, July 10, is scheduled for 3 p.m. on NBCSN and PRN.
Tickets are available for all five of Atlanta’s NASCAR races in 2021. Sunday tickets start at just $39, weekend packages are just $59, and Insider’s Club access — which provides tickets for all five NASCAR races plus VIP parking — starts at just $98.
For more information, and to purchase tickets for Atlanta’s NASCAR weekends, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.