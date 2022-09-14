NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400

Sep 11, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) leads driver Kyle Busch (18) during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

 Jay Biggerstaff

A return engagement to the famed Los Angeles Coliseum for the preseason Busch Light Clash, a highly anticipated move to the iconic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for the All-Star race and an inaugural street race in downtown Chicago highlight the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule released Wednesday.

Add to those prime venues, equally exciting moves on the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series schedules for 2023 and the sport’s 75th Anniversary Season has taken shape to be one of the most diverse, innovative, and bold calendars of competition that NASCAR has seen.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.