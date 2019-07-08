The rebranding from the Gwinnett Braves to the Gwinnett Stripers has paid off for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A franchise in merchandise sales.
Minor League Baseball announced Monday its top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales from 2018, and Gwinnett was one of six teams on the list that did not appear in the 2017 list. MiLB does not release where those 25 teams ranked in sales.
The Stripers name, adopted for the striped bass in nearby Lake Lanier and the popularity of bass fishing in the area, was unveiled prior to the 2018 season. The club was known as the Gwinnett Braves from its beginning in 2009 through the 2017 season.
The other teams on the top 25 sales list who didn’t make it in 2017 were the Charleston RiverDogs, Corpus Christi Hooks, Pawtucket Red Sox, Richmond Flying Squirrels and San Antonio Missions. MiLB’s 160 teams set a record with $73.8 million in retail sales in 2018.