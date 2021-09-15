Twenty-four Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes and four teams have been recognized for their academic successes during the 2020-21 school year. The honors came as part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ 2021 National Awards Day on Sept. 15, 2021.
Student-athletes from five GGC teams were named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes for having a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point averages and attending the college for at least two full years. Meanwhile, teams earned the NAIA Scholar Team award for having at least a collective 3.0 grade point average of all members that competed during the 2020-21 academic year.
Nine women’s soccer players led the Grizzlies’ 2020-21 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes list. Softball followed closely with eight selections while men’s soccer had four honorees, women’s tennis had three winners, and baseball had one award recipient.
Meanwhile, Georgia Gwinnett College’s men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, and women’s tennis teams earned the NAIA Scholar Team award for the past athletic year.
Overall, the Office of Athletics’ student-athletes had a 3.03 grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year. Six student-athletes from five teams were named Academic All-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Baseball pitcher Hunter Dollander and women’s tennis player Maria Genovese were named Academic All-Americans of the Year after helping lead their teams to NAIA national championships.
The 2020-21 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes award winners, listed alphabetically by sport, were:
