LILBURN — Despite a slow start in the first half, Parkview’s girls basketball team exploded in the second half Friday night to down Brookwood by a score of 68-59 in Region 4-AAAAAAA.
Led by senior Nadya McCown’s 28-point night, the Panthers erased a six-point halftime deficit to outscore their rivals 45-30 in the final two quarters.
McCown’s difference in performance in the first and second halves also reflected her team’s success as 21 of her points came after the intermission. Senior center Sussy Ngulefac also made her presence known in the second half with 10 points of her own. She finished with 18 points, and Cassie Mesh scored 10.
After a 19-point third quarter, Parkview was also able to sink 14 of its 15 free throws in the fourth to nip a late Brookwood rally and secure its first region win of the season.
On the other side, Diana Collins and Ciera Hall led the Broncos. Collins finished with 19 points and four assists and Hall amassed another 15 points and three assists.
