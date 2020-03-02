DULUTH — As Rafael Nadal walked to the service line Monday at Infinite Energy Arena, a man's voice rang out in the quiet.
“Rafa! I love you, Rafa!” he shouted.
Nadal, winner of 19 Grand Slams and 85 total ATP titles, paused and looked to his left. The No. 2 ranked men's tennis player in the world grinned and tipped his racquet toward the vociferous fan.
Both Nadal and his opponent, 2019 U.S. Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov engaged the crowd in a way not usually an option when they're slugging it out in a tournament. They played for real just days earlier in the semifinals of the Mexican Open, which Nadal went on to win.
A few points later, Dimitrov's shot clipped the top of the net and dropped on Nadal's side. An “aawww” went up from the near capacity crowd and Dimitrov played to it, encouraging the fans to cheer at both ends of the court before the next serve.
The Premier Live Atlanta Challenge drew an incredibly diverse group of people to the Duluth venue. Doors opened at 6 p.m., two hours before Nadal and Dimitrov got on the court, and was the start of a steady stream that packed the 11,000-seat arena.
The popular Atlanta based Yacht Rock Revue played for an hour before the match and had fans dancing in the isles to “Footloose” and “You Can Call Me Al.”
Age, race and wardrobe — there was an abundance of gear with Nadal's brand logo — ran the gamut in a true cross-section of America.
There were lots of parents with their kids, including Duvaisamy and Jeetu Sk, who came up from Fulton County for the match. Jeetu brought a sign he made for Nadal and was bouncing in his seat hours before things got started on the court.
“You know, it's not every day you get to see the No. 1 tennis player in the world,” Jeetu said. “When you have the opportunity, it's, like, really hard to mess it up. That's why we're here.”
Jeetu saw an advertisement for the event at the tennis academy he attends and asked his dad about getting tickets,
“(Jeetu) is a left-hander so he's a big fan of (Nadal),” Sk said. “And I also watch a lot of sport, especially tennis, so I also like Rafael.”
Peggy Hill made a five-hour drive from South Carolina with her two best friends, Nan Cooney and Elaine Flanagan, to see Nadal in action. Hill's niece bought her the tickets as a gift and they made a girls trip out of it. Hill's sister lives in Suwanee and they stayed with her.
“He's my favorite,” Hill said. “Always has been.”
Many fans were from much closer, including Bill and Will Trocchi. They were repping Greater Atlanta Christian where Will is a student and tennis player.
“I bought (the tickets) before Thanksgiving, as soon as I heard about it,” Bill Trocchi said. “We've been to the BB&T Open and we've toured the U.S. Open (facility). We're both really into tennis and excited.”
Will Trocchi admits he's more of a Roger Federer fan, but the opportunity to see Nadal and Dimitrov was still exciting.
“I like watching Rafa,” he said with a smile. “But I don't really want him to break (Federer's) Grand Slam record. Because it's an exhibition, I'll cheer for him.”
