BUFORD — After letting one chance to be the hero of the 2022 East-West Underclassmen All-Star Baseball game get away, Tyshon Patty was determined to make the most of his second chance.
The Mountain View third baseman/right-handed pitcher delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to deliver what proved to be the game-winning run in a 3-2 victory by the East squad Tuesday night at Buford's Gerald McQuaig Field.
The RBI was the second of the night for Patty, who also threw two innings on the mound to pick up the win in relief, which combined make him the game's Most Valuable Player.
His contributions were big factors for the East on a night in which pitching dominated for the most part, with 15 pitchers from both teams combining to allow just 10 hits and five runs and strike out 17 hitters.
“To be honest, usually, the games are have been a little bit more high scoring,” said East head coach, and former Lanier coach, Chad Longe, who has coached in the game since it began as the Cobb-Gwinnett All-Star game in 2016. “(Tuesday) night, every (pitcher) was lights out. Both teams. We're very fortunate to put some timely hits together.
“Tyshon did a great job coming in and extending the pitching. We were a little short on pitching, and he went two (innings) for us. So he really manned up and did it for us, and of course, coming up with the big hit. I mean, you can't say enough about him.”
Patty's first contribution was at the plate with his deep drive to the warning track on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the fourth, which was more than deep enough to score West Hall's Justin Shaffer from third on a sacrifice fly and a 1-0 East led.
The West team answered in the top of the fifth on an unusual play in which the East infield cut down a run on a play at the plate, only to score anyway when McEachern Noah Johnson, who started the play on second, kept running and sneaked in to score behind the play when the defense's attention was diverted by the original hitter.
After the East regained the led on an RBI single by South Forsyth's Alex Urias in th bottom of the fifth, the West knotted the game again by taking advantage of some wildness by Patty in his second inning of work in the top of the eighth.
Patty, who was other wise solid in allowing two hits and one earned run and fanning three over his two innings, threw a pair of wild pitches, the second of which allowed Harrison's Jason Walk to score after he led off the inning with a single and also stole a base, to make the score 2-all.
However, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior got another chance in the clutch when he came to bat with Shaffer again on third with two outs in the bottom of the inning.
This time, he rifled an offering from Woodstock's Kevin Maurer offering to left for a single that brought home Shaffer again and put the East up 3-2.
“I knew I had to get this run back,” Patty said. “(Maurer) threw me a curveball the first pitch, and then he threw me two balls, and I was like, 'He's going to come back with a fastball middle away, and I was able to hit the ball over (the shortstop's) head.”
Patty gave way to in the ninth to Walnut Grove's Braxton Brooks, who got some timely help from his defense, including a pair of outstanding catches from Dacula's Tyson Brown in right field, plus more slick glove work from Flowery Branch's Kade Smallwood at first for the final out, to pick up the save.
Patty was also happy to be named the game's MVP, but said being able to participate in the the showcase for some of the best underclassmen talent in metro Atlanta was rewarding enough in and of itself.
“It's really cool because you get to play with a bunch of your friends that you grew up with and some of the best talent around Georgia,” Patty said. “I'm honored (to be named MVP). I just want to thank God for the tools he gave me to play the game of baseball.
In addition to Patty and Brown, who also walked and stole a base in two plate apperances, a handful of other Gwinnett County players contributed to the East's win.
Greater Atlanta Christian's Conrad Cason had a hit in two at bats, while Norcross' Nick Lanning and Buford's Nate Taylor each threw a scoreless inning on the mound, with Taylor adding a strikeout.
Lanning was also one of two Gwinnett players honored before the game by being named the underclassmen Pitcher of the Year among the East squad, while Parkview shortstop Colin Houck was named the East's Player of the Year.
