NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Mahomes became the 13th quarterback in NFL history to win a second Super Bowl title.

 USA Today Sports - Mark J. Rebilas

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left and Patrick Mahomes passed for two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Kadarius Toney caught a touchdown pass and set up another score with a long punt return as Kansas City became just the second team in Super Bowl history to rally from a deficit of 10 or more points.

