HOSCHTON — In an era of sports specialization, Mill Creek’s girls basketball team is state playoff-bound with a different formula.
Three of the five Hawk players who started Monday night in the opener of the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament are NCAA Division I recruits in other sports, and the multi-talented team rode its defense to a 37-28 victory over Mountain View that clinched another trip to the state playoffs.
Mill Creek travels to No. 1 seed Collins Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the region semifinals.
“It’s 15 out of 17 years this program has been to state,” Mill Creek girls coach Jeremy Huckaby said. “I know we only have five teams in the region, but it’s been a tough year. We’ve got a lot of young kids mixed in with some kids that have been with us. They’ve gotten better. We’re a lot better now than we were back at the beginning. We got through some injuries and got through some COVID stuff. It’s been an unusual year, but I feel good about where we are.”
The Hawks led 10-3 after the first quarter, and Mountain View never got within a single possession the rest of the way. Despite falling behind by double figures at the end of the third quarter and seeing their deficit grow to 13 early in the fourth, the Bears made one final charge to get within 31-27 with just under two minutes to play.
Over the next minute, Ellie McIntyre made 3 of 4 free throws to open the lead back up to 34-27. The senior point guard finished with eight points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
“Ellie McIntyre, she’s just different. She’s built different,” Huckaby said. “She’s the toughest kid I’ve ever coached in 23 years of doing this. She’s the toughest kid I’ve ever coached. She’s unbelievable. She’s 5-foot-2, making plays all over the court. She averages nearly 6 rebounds a game at 5-foot-2.”
McIntyre, an Ole Miss soccer signee, is part of the core of dual-sport athletes the Hawks depend on. She was in the starting lineup alongside Georgia Tech softball signee Madison Dobbins (six points, five rebounds, two assists) and Kennesaw State lacrosse commitment Lauren Dobbs. One of Mill Creek’s key reserves is Olivia Shaw, a top college softball prospect.
“The problem is (the college-level athletes in other sports) don’t get to spend a lot of time with basketball in the offseason, but at the same time, it does allow you to grow a lot more during the season,” Huckaby said. “We’ve got lacrosse players, softball players, soccer players, tennis players. They’ve gotten better and better. It’s been a lot of fun. This is a fun group to coach.”
Mairin Halama matched McIntyre’s eight points, and Bree Orellana had seven points and six rebounds in the win. Lizzie Roper, who went 4-for-4 from the line, had a team-high seven rebounds with her four points, and Olivia Wright had four points and five rebounds.
Mill Creek had a 40-20 rebounding edge, which paired with defense as the keys to victory.
“We had to shut down (Ali Drake),” Huckaby said. “We had to take her away. We know her well, obviously she (transferred) from here. She hit the big (3-pointer) from the Hawk head (logo) over there. I thought if we could contain their guards off the bounce, (Sydni Arnold) and (Drake), it would negate some of what they do inside. I thought we defended really well. We hang our hat on the defensive end.”
Mill Creek led 31-19 late untll Arnold and Drake led an 8-0 run to get within 31-27. Arnold had a three-point play with 2:55 left, Drake buried her deep 3-pointer from the logo 30 seconds later and Arnold added a layup with 1:56 left, but the guests got no closer.
Arnold led the Bears with 10 points, Hayda Toro scored eight and Drake finished with seven, all in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.