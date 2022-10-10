Maybe the Falcons would have mounted a game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that would have vaulted them into first place in the NFC South on Sunday.
Or maybe, the Falcons would have come up short with the game on the line, just as they did when Marcus Mariota was intercepted near the goal line with a little over a minute remaining in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks ago.
But this much is clear: No one will ever know.
The Falcons’ rally from a 21-0, fourth-quarter deficit came up short because a disputed penalty in the final three minutes continues to overshadow everything that happened in the previous 54.
The Falcons (2-3), who will host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m., struggled mightily for the first three quarters against the Buccaneers. But fourth-quarter touchdowns by Olamide Zaccheaus and Avery Williams pulled Atlanta to within six with 4:38 remaining.
“We kind of had our momentum shifting in a different way,” running back Caleb Huntley, who had 34 yards on eight carries, said. “We knew if we got the ball back we would have continued doing what we had done (when we did) the job before.”
But 95 seconds later, a play that has become must-see TV changed everything.
With the Falcons trailing 21-15 and the Buccaneers facing a third-and-five from the Falcons’ 47-yard line with 3:03 left, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett got past guard Luke Goedeke. He wrapped both arms around Tom Brady’s midsection and toppled the quarterback to the ground for a 10-yard loss.
Jarrett got up and ran off the field, believing the Falcons had forced Tampa Bay to punt, giving them a final shot to potentially win the game and take over first place in the NFC South.
But referee Jerome Boger didn’t see it that way.
Making a call that has ignited social media and sports talk shows nationwide, Boger flagged the 6-foot, 305-pound Jarrett for a roughing the passer penalty.
The 15-yard infraction gave Tampa Bay an automatic first down and a chance to run out the clock, which the Buccaneers did a few plays later to a 21-15 win on Sunday.
"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground," Boger said in a postgame pool report. "That is what I was making my decision based on."
In the aftermath of Jarrett tackling the seven-time Super Bowl champion, very little has been said about the play by those who were on the field.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said in his postgame press conference that he wouldn’t comment on it until he watched the video or spoke with the official, simply adding he had to “coach the situation better” without elaborating.
Brady said: “I don’t throw flags.”
Jarrett, one of the most media-friendly Falcons, told reporters after the game: “I’m not talking today.”
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell added: “We can’t control the calls.”
Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward said: “From my vantage point it looked like it was a bad call, but that’s why you put the refs out there to make these calls. They pay these guys to make those calls. It looked bad on my standpoint, but I was in the back end.
"Obviously, even if we got the stop we were going to have to go down and score," Hayward said. "But we thought we put ourselves in a chance to at least do that."
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles saw it differently.
'I think they are starting to crack down on some of the things, slinging backs. I don't know,” he said. “Right now, the way they are calling (it), I think a lot of people would've gotten that call.'”
The NFL rulebook gives the referee discretion on what warrants a roughing the passer penalty.
''Any physical acts against a player who is in a passing posture (i.e. before, during, or after a pass) which, in the referee's judgment, are unwarranted by the circumstances of the play will be called as fouls,” the rulebook states. “'When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the referee should always call roughing the passer.”
The penalty wasn’t the sole reason the Falcons didn’t beat Brady for the first time in franchise history.
The Falcons mustered just 89 yards in the first half and missed a 52-yard field goal.
Mariota was sacked five times by the Buccaneers on Sunday after being dropped just seven times in the previous four games combined.
Mariota went 14-for-25 passing for 147 yards and added 61 rushing yards on seven carries, while Brady went 35-for-52 for 351 yards and a touchdown. Tampa Bay outgained Atlanta 420-261.
"At times for us, we were just kind of getting in our own way," Mariota said. "I think when we were able to come in at halftime and make some adjustments, guys kind of flew around and made some plays and as you get going and you get in a rhythm, that's when this offense plays well.
“We got to be able to start better and get in a rhythm earlier so that we're not in these deep holes when we get in the fourth quarter.”
