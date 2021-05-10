110119_GDP_CollinsHill_MTView_017.JPG
Mountain View's Tori Robinson (24) stops Collins Hill Kevin Bido (13) from picking up and more yards during Friday’s game played at Mountain View.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

Mountain View senior Tori Robinson committed over the weekend to the Elizabeth City State University (N.C.) football program.

Robinson, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound linebacker and safety, missed the 2020 season with an injury, but was expected to play a big role for the Bears.

