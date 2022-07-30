x_KEN2704.jpg
Shiloh's Lorenzo Moore (15) tackles Mountain View's Terrell Battle (1) from behind during Friday’s game played at Mountain View. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Mountain View senior Terrell Battle will play college football in the Ivy League, committing Saturday to Columbia University (N.Y.).

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Battle is a defensive back and wide receiver for the Bears. He had 24 catches for 234 yards last season.

