Although Stan Carpenter doesn’t yet know how he’ll bide his time in retirement, he’s adamant that he’ll be on the move.
“I’ll go crazy staying in the house,” said Carpenter, who has coached volleyball at Mountain View since the school opened in 2009 and announced his retirement earlier this year. “I can only watch so much TV and then I’ve got to do something. I’m going to find something to do for sure… I don’t know if I’ll totally stop coaching, but I’ve got to be doing something.”
A Gwinnett native and Central Gwinnett graduate, Carpenter, 52, has enjoyed an extensive coaching career in soccer and volleyball. His first job was at Shiloh High School, where he joined the faculty in 1994 and coached soccer. He then moved on to Collins Hill in 2001, coaching boys soccer and volleyball; the Eagles were state runners-up in 2008 and won the Class AAAAA state championship the next year.
In 2009, Carpenter went to work at the new Mountain View High School, again coaching soccer and volleyball until 2015, when he resigned as soccer coach to focus on coaching his daughter Bailey’s club volleyball team and to follow his son Cody’s golf career.
His final match as the Bears’ volleyball coach came on Oct. 18 when Mountain View was eliminated from the Class AAAAAAA state tournament by Norcross in a riveting battle that saw the Bears win the first two sets only to fall by a 3-2 score.
When asked about his most memorable coaching moments, Carpenter spoke about winning state gold at Collins Hill but he also talked about his Mountain View team of this past season with the same sense of appreciation.
“If you coach for a long time, all the wins just kind of blend together. It’s part of the game,” he said. “And each season has its own different thing. For this year’s team, I said I was proud to have them as my team because they were just a good group of girls. It was basically a new team. We had three returning players in the program coming back and we didn’t have the greatest record, but they did great things we’d never done before.”
The Bears (18-18) finished third in Region 8-AAAAAAA and came in third place in the Gold Division of the Gwinnett County Championships in September, the team’s highest finish in the county tournament. Mountain View has qualified for the state playoffs in seven of the past eight years.
“I can’t take anything away from these girls,” said Carpenter, who noted that in the Norcross match, senior outside hitter Natalie Wilhoit set the school record for kills in a career with 390. “They’ve worked hard all season and like all teams, we had our struggles, but we came together and it was a great year for a team that wasn’t expected to do what they did. I’m very proud of them and it was a great team and a great season to go out on.”
Carpenter, whose wife Mary Beth (a South Gwinnett grad) is an internal auditor for the Gwinnett County School District, is closing out his coaching career much like he started it — on the soccer pitch. He plans to coach the Mountain View junior varsity girls this spring before hanging up the whistle.
While coaching may be in his future — he said he’d be interested in serving as a college assistant coach — Carpenter assented that at his age, he has the opportunity for an entirely new second career, if he so chooses. But after nearly 30 years as a coach — for many years in two different sports — Carpenter does plan some summer downtime before taking his next step.
“I want to travel,” he said. “My parents are 83 years old and my dad wants to travel and he’s got an RV, so we might do a little bit of that this summer. It’s just riding and relaxing. You don’t have to worry about anything. It’s all in your RV.”
“He’s got different interests, but I think he’s going to take a break for a bit,” said Mountain View wrestling coach Jim Gassman, who has worked with Carpenter at Collins Hill and Mountain View since 2002. “I could see him going somewhere and helping with volleyball, but I think he likes motorcycles so I could almost see him going to work in a motorcycle shop or something, just to do something different.
“He’s young and active and in good shape and he’s got time, so he could do something else for a little bit. I don’t know that he’s going to jump back into teaching. It depends on what piques his interest. He’s just looking to do something else.”
Carpenter has clearly made his imprint on Gwinnett sports lore (he’s listed in the Gwinnett County Volleyball record book 15 times) and it’s made an imprint on him. He’s always subscribed to the “keep fighting” credo and there’s little doubt he’ll continue to move forward.
“I’ve enjoyed all my years,” he said. “But like any job, there’s headaches and ups and downs. I’ve always enjoyed working with young people — when I see them they have a clean slate and they are beginning the design of what their lives are going to be. There are things I wish I’d done differently or better, but I like that possibility of moving forward. I tell my teams keep moving forward, no matter what. It’s not over until you quit. If you’ve got one more swing or one more dig, keep playing.”
Gassman, who said the Carpenters introduced him to his wife Monica, added that Carpenter has been a positive influence in the school’s physical education and health department, setting examples in word and deed.
“I literally see him 190 days a year at school,” he said. “And now we live in the same neighborhood…Stan is a very caring person. People are drawn to him because he’s very good-natured and doesn’t have a temper and gets along well with others. People are drawn to people that aren’t negative. He’s very positive and he smiles and is very welcoming.
“He’s also a hard worker. He coached soccer and then volleyball and then back to soccer. He’s been with other people’s kids as much, if not more, than he’s been with his own kids. He was a head coach for two sports, which is rare, but he just did it. He’s been a head coach for 29 years and that’s a long time to be in charge. He works hard and there’s a lot to be said about that for a teacher with a second job as a coach.”
