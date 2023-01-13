Mountain View’s Sophia Nunez and Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw earned the top honors on the All-Division 3 Area 8 Flag Football Team, which was celebrated Wednesday evening.
Nunez was the Offensive Player of the Year for the area, while Shaw was the Defensive Player of the Year. Mountain View’s Heather Brindle was named Head Coach of the Year, and the Assistant Coach of the Year went to Clint Deaton of Winder-Barrow.
The following student-athletes also were honored with awards:
First-Team Offense
QB Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek
QB Taylor Clark, Mountain View
RB Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek
RB Ava Metrick, Mill Creek
RB Kate Lewis, Mill Creek
C Kendall Wilson, Mill Creek
C Megan Connor, Mill Creek
WR Maya Hedden, Winder-Barrow
WR Cerenity Gordon, Mountain View
WR Zara Rowell, Central Gwinnett
ATH Aliyah Riden, Winder-Barrow
ATH Sierra Driessen, Central Gwinnett
ATH Janaya Garfio, Dacula
First-Team Defense
DB Sophia Nunez, Mountain View
DB Maya Hedden, Winder-Barrow
DB Javonna Camp, Collins Hill
LB Lexi Tinker, Mill Creek
LB Lindsey Law, Mountain View
LB Jasmin Camp, Collins Hill
RS Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek
RS Ava Metrick, Mill Creek
RS Ebbie Ayetan, Mountain View
Second-Team Offense
QB Hannah Roa, Winder-Barrow; QB Ayla Husby, Mill Creek; RB Karsen Phillips, Mountain View; RB Jaylyn Johnson, Seckinger; RB Jasmin Camp, Collins Hill; WR Kat Wilson, Mill Creek; WR Julysa Hyde, Mountain View; WR Sydney Kolacki, Collins Hill; ATH Keleigh Robinson, Winder-Barrow; ATH Javonna Camp, Collins Hill
Second-Team Defense
DB Katey Maddalena, Winder-Barrow; DB Iyana Terrell, Central Gwinnett; DB Janaya Garfio, Dacula; LB Ayla Husby, Mill Creek; LB Mariam Donzo, Central Gwinnett; LB Janiya Williams, Dacula; RS Emma Nye, Winder-Barrow; RS Danielle Cobb, Central Gwinnett; RS Asher Salter, Seckinger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.