Sophia Nunez

Mountain View’s Sophia Nunez and Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw earned the top honors on the All-Division 3 Area 8 Flag Football Team, which was celebrated Wednesday evening.

Nunez was the Offensive Player of the Year for the area, while Shaw was the Defensive Player of the Year. Mountain View’s Heather Brindle was named Head Coach of the Year, and the Assistant Coach of the Year went to Clint Deaton of Winder-Barrow.