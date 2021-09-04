SUGAR HILL — Three touchdowns in a span 6 1/2 minutes late in the third quarter and early in the fourth propeled Mountain View’s football team to a 28-20 victory over host Lanier on Friday.
Lanier led 14-7 until Armond Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Less than two minutes later, a 19-yard TD run by Meiki Williams gave the Bears (2-1) a 21-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Lanier’s Bryan Williams scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but a missed PAT kept Mountain View in front 21-20. The visitors added to their lead with 8:38 left when Mason Kidd hit Sean Reese for a 63-yard TD pass.
Kidd completed 17 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while Reese had six catches for 158 yards and two scores. Williams finished with 10 carries for 113 yards.
Lanier led 7-0 after a quarter on a 35-yard TD strike from Carson Thomas to Keller Hartl. Thomas completed 9 of 18 passes for 156 yards and two TDs.
Kidd’s 59-yard TD pass to Reese in the second quarter tied the score before halftime.
Thomas’ 21-yard TD pass to Reese Scott put Lanier up 14-7 with 8:30 left in the third quarter before Mountain View went on its run of scores.
Scott was Lanier’s top receiver with four catches for 73 yards, and Williams rushed 17 times for 90 yards.
