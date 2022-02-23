urgent Mountain View's Nick Roberson signs with Montana From Staff Reports Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mountain View senior Nick Roberson signed recently with the University of Montana men’s lacrosse program. Roberson is a defenseman who plays club lacrosse for Atlanta Empire. Recommended for you +26 Best East Coast small towns to live in Here are the best small towns to live in along the East Coast, as determined by Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. 