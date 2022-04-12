urgent Mountain View's Meiki Williams commits to Defiance College From Staff Reports Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Shiloh's Jayden Ellis (33) tackles Mountain View's Meiki Williams (22) during Friday’s game played at Mountain View. (Photo: Craig Cappy) Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mountain View senior Meiki Williams has committed to the Defiance College (Ohio) football program. Williams, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back, rushed 115 times for 675 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears’ state playoff team. Recommended for you +11 Flowers that will add color to your garden throughout the year Using almanac and gardening sources, Angi compiled a list of 10 types of flowers that will produce colorful blooms at different times throughout the year. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meiki Williams Defiance College American Football Sport Mountain View Touchdown Program Times Running Back More Sports Sports urgent North Gwinnett hires Norcross' Ryan Burkhart as head girls soccer coach By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Providence Christian names Ken Aldridge head girls basketball coach By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com 2 hrs ago 0 Sports Providence Christian names Ken Aldridge head girls basketball coach By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.comUpdated 1 hr ago Sports urgent Mountain View's Meiki Williams commits to Defiance College From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Covid-19 cases trend up again in the US, driven by the growth of BA.2 Covid-19 'superspreading' can still happen, but now we have the tools to slow it Mayor: The entire nation is facing high level of violence, not just New York City Man Who Hates Small Dogs Gets A Chihuahua - Watch Their Nightly Bedtime Routine | The Dodo {{title}} Latest What we know and don't know about the Brooklyn subway shooting GBI investigating murder of teen whose body was found on the edge of a Winder-area park 3 DC area universities partially reinstate mask mandates due to rise in Covid-19 cases Mayor: The entire nation is facing high level of violence, not just New York City Brookwood High School student wins 4th District Congressional App Challenge with driver's license checklist app » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSouth Gwinnett boys soccer forfeits all but three wins because of Georgia High School Association violationsCharges filed — and apology issued — after fight between students at Mountain View High SchoolGwinnett County man shot, killed by police on bridge over I-75 suspected of assaulting officer near Cumberland MallArrest made after shooting at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayLidl preparing to open new store in Buford area later this monthGwinnett County police arrest man accused of trying to lure child into a van in NorcrossKrispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gasMost people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer'sGeorgia coroner discovers bodies of his parents and son at scene of apparent robbery, officials sayArmy Corps of Engineers: Park on Lake Lanier will close if bathroom vandalism does not stop CollectionsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — April 8-1023 high schools from Gwinnett County Public Schools make AP Honors listWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of April 4Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 10, 2022ON THE MARKET: Cascading waterfall, tranquil pool stand out at this Braselton homePHOTOS: An up-close look at the Atlanta Braves' World Series championship ringsIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from April 4-10PHOTOS: Scenes from the Masters, Par-3 ContestPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — April 11Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for April 3, 2022 CommentedGOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has been overstating his academic achievements for years (3)'Dancing with the Stars' is leaving ABC for a streaming service (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)Trump can't get his Georgia allies to back David Perdue for governor (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)House passes bill to federally decriminalize marijuana (1)5 places to grab the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Gwinnett County (1)Lucile Mann Walker (1) Featured Businesses Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What is your favorite Easter candy? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Peeps Jelly Beans Cadbury Eggs Reese's Eggs Hide-and-seek Marshmallow eggs Chocolate bunnies Robin eggs Another candy not listed here Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.