Mountain View senior Lily Clawson has signed with the Presbyterian College women’s lacrosse program.
Clawson was an all-county selection at attack by the Daily Post and Gwinnett Lacrosse League as a sophomore after a 44-goal, 4-assist season. She was the top goal-scorer for a team that made its first state playoff appearance and reached the Elite Eight.
