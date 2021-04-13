Mountain View senior Kennedy Shropshire has signed a letter of intent with the Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) women’s wrestling program, which was ranked as high as No. 3 nationally this past season.
Shropshire was a state champion in 2021 for the Bears, as well as a state runner-up in 2019. She took third against boys competition in the Gwinnett County Tournament as a senior, and earned first-team all-county honors from the Gwinnett Takedown Club. She helped Mountain View to its sixth region duals title and its sixth appearance in the final six at state duals.
(0) comments
