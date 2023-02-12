unnamed.jpg

Mountain View head wrestling coach Jim Gassman, left receives the NFHS Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity from the Georgia High School Association's Bud Hennebaul on Feb. 11, 2023.

 Special Photo

Mountain View wrestling head coach Jim Gassman was presented with a prestigious National Federation of High Schools award Saturday during Class AAAAAAA Sectional competition.

Gassman was selected by the Georgia High School Association to receive the NFHS Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity.

