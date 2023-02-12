Mountain View head wrestling coach Jim Gassman, left receives the NFHS Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity from the Georgia High School Association's Bud Hennebaul on Feb. 11, 2023.
Mountain View wrestling head coach Jim Gassman was presented with a prestigious National Federation of High Schools award Saturday during Class AAAAAAA Sectional competition.
Gassman was selected by the Georgia High School Association to receive the NFHS Award of Excellence for Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity.
“This prestigious honor is awarded to individuals who display the highest level of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity as leaders in high school athletics and activities,” GHSA executive director said of Gassman’s honor. “The Georgia High School Association greatly appreciates your commitment to creating the best possible opportunities for our member schools and their student-athletes as an extension of the classroom.”
Gassman launched the Mountain View wrestling program in 2009 and has led the Bears to eight state trophies. He was previously an assistant coach at Collins Hill, where he helped the program to six state titles.
He is on the board of the Atlanta Takedown Association, the Gwinnett County Takedown Club and the Georgia Wrestling Coaches Association. He also serves on the GHSA Wrestling Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.