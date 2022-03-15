©Dale Zanine 2021_11_11 00071.JPG
Mountain View senior Armond Jones poses for a portrait ahead of the 2021-22 wrestling season.

 Dale Zanine

Mountain View’s Armond Jones and the Buford program took home top awards from the Gwinnett County Takedown Club, which recognized the best in local high school wrestling from the 2021-22 season.

Jones, a Class AAAAAAA state champion this season, was named the Gwinnett Wrestler of the Year. Buford, which swept the AAAAAA traditional and duals state titles, was selected as Team of the Year, while the Wolves’ Tom Beuglas was voted Coach of the Year.

North Gwinnett’s Haley Zinninger received the club’s Matt Peddicord Award, Perry Lichtinger was the Randy Bortles Official of the Year and Scott Brown was the Walt Hennebaul Man of the Year.

The club also honored the following all-county wrestlers and scholar-athletes:

First-Team All-County

106 pounds: Rylan Ibold, Buford

113: Kieron McCormick, Buford

120: Maddox McArthur, Buford

126: Drew Gorman, Buford

132: Tyler Henley, Buford

138: Gavin Pope, Buford

145: J.T. McCullough, Buford

152: Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek

160: Florin Myndresku, Archer

170: Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett

182: Armond Jones, Mountain View

195: Richard Ransom, Collins Hill

220: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge

285: Damion Clark, South Gwinnett

Second-Team All-County

106: Kenneth Jett, Brookwood

113: Gilbert Balbuena, Brookwood

120: Cabe Doker, Lanier

120: Josh Stephenson, North Gwinnett

126: Tyson Wilson, Peachtree Ridge

132: Banks Bitterman, Mill Creek

132: Xavier Bentley, Brookwood

138: Grant Turner, Mill Creek

145: Daviel Abreu, Mountain View

152: Talen Thompson, Buford

160: Grayson Santee, Buford

170: Conor McCloskey, Buford

182: Aaron Riner, Buford

195: Ryan Ackovic, Peachtree Ridge

220: Trelain Maddox, Buford

285: Sam Rwibuka, Archer

Honorable Mention

Max Hennebaul, Archer; Kam’Ron Shannon-Likely, Archer; Dominic Martinez, Archer; Alex Mincey, Archer; Jireh Gutierrez, Berkmar; Jaheim Mills, Brookwood; Eddrick Houston, Buford; Ben Martin, Buford; Jaden Marlin, Central Gwinnett; Michael Medrala, Collins Hill; Avant Jackson, Collins Hill; Ethan Ross, Dacula; Jason Clark, Discovery; River Thompson-Brown, Duluth; Justin Smith, Grayson; Isaiah Pryor, Greater Atlanta Christian; Tyler Rame, Lanier; Jonah Yi, Lanier; Assad Rahman, Meadowcreek; Gavin Guerra, Mill Creek; Dylan Martin, Mountain View; ShaKwan McKnight, Norcross; Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett; Caleb Hamilton, Parkview; Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge; Cameryn Rucker, South Gwinnett; Broder Conley, Wesleyan; Trent Debow, Wesleyan; Jake Neu, Wesleyan

Scholar-Athlete

Archer; Martin Maze

Berkmar: Fevin Coleman

Brookwood: Daniel Wu

Buford: Talen Thompson

Central Gwinnett: Tiyahnna Reid

Collins Hill: Andrew Maloney

Dacula: Zane Nance

Duluth: Andrew Abdullah

Grayson: David Godnyuk

Greater Atlanta Christian: Isaiah Pryor

Lanier: Ed Sadler

Meadowcreek: Assad Rahman

Mill Creek: Grant Turner

Mountain View: Luke Vasquez

Norcross: Charlie Hammock

North Gwinnett: Adam Glynn

Parkview: Rebeca Juarez

Peachtree Ridge: Joshua Kang

South Gwinnett: William Sanabria

Wesleyan: Brendan McIntosh

