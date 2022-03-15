Mountain View’s Armond Jones and the Buford program took home top awards from the Gwinnett County Takedown Club, which recognized the best in local high school wrestling from the 2021-22 season.
Jones, a Class AAAAAAA state champion this season, was named the Gwinnett Wrestler of the Year. Buford, which swept the AAAAAA traditional and duals state titles, was selected as Team of the Year, while the Wolves’ Tom Beuglas was voted Coach of the Year.
North Gwinnett’s Haley Zinninger received the club’s Matt Peddicord Award, Perry Lichtinger was the Randy Bortles Official of the Year and Scott Brown was the Walt Hennebaul Man of the Year.
The club also honored the following all-county wrestlers and scholar-athletes:
First-Team All-County
106 pounds: Rylan Ibold, Buford
113: Kieron McCormick, Buford
120: Maddox McArthur, Buford
126: Drew Gorman, Buford
132: Tyler Henley, Buford
138: Gavin Pope, Buford
145: J.T. McCullough, Buford
152: Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek
160: Florin Myndresku, Archer
170: Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett
182: Armond Jones, Mountain View
195: Richard Ransom, Collins Hill
220: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge
285: Damion Clark, South Gwinnett
Second-Team All-County
106: Kenneth Jett, Brookwood
113: Gilbert Balbuena, Brookwood
120: Cabe Doker, Lanier
120: Josh Stephenson, North Gwinnett
126: Tyson Wilson, Peachtree Ridge
132: Banks Bitterman, Mill Creek
132: Xavier Bentley, Brookwood
138: Grant Turner, Mill Creek
145: Daviel Abreu, Mountain View
152: Talen Thompson, Buford
160: Grayson Santee, Buford
170: Conor McCloskey, Buford
182: Aaron Riner, Buford
195: Ryan Ackovic, Peachtree Ridge
220: Trelain Maddox, Buford
285: Sam Rwibuka, Archer
Honorable Mention
Max Hennebaul, Archer; Kam’Ron Shannon-Likely, Archer; Dominic Martinez, Archer; Alex Mincey, Archer; Jireh Gutierrez, Berkmar; Jaheim Mills, Brookwood; Eddrick Houston, Buford; Ben Martin, Buford; Jaden Marlin, Central Gwinnett; Michael Medrala, Collins Hill; Avant Jackson, Collins Hill; Ethan Ross, Dacula; Jason Clark, Discovery; River Thompson-Brown, Duluth; Justin Smith, Grayson; Isaiah Pryor, Greater Atlanta Christian; Tyler Rame, Lanier; Jonah Yi, Lanier; Assad Rahman, Meadowcreek; Gavin Guerra, Mill Creek; Dylan Martin, Mountain View; ShaKwan McKnight, Norcross; Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett; Caleb Hamilton, Parkview; Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge; Cameryn Rucker, South Gwinnett; Broder Conley, Wesleyan; Trent Debow, Wesleyan; Jake Neu, Wesleyan
Scholar-Athlete
Archer; Martin Maze
Berkmar: Fevin Coleman
Brookwood: Daniel Wu
Buford: Talen Thompson
Central Gwinnett: Tiyahnna Reid
Collins Hill: Andrew Maloney
Dacula: Zane Nance
Duluth: Andrew Abdullah
Grayson: David Godnyuk
Greater Atlanta Christian: Isaiah Pryor
Lanier: Ed Sadler
Meadowcreek: Assad Rahman
Mill Creek: Grant Turner
Mountain View: Luke Vasquez
Norcross: Charlie Hammock
North Gwinnett: Adam Glynn
Parkview: Rebeca Juarez
Peachtree Ridge: Joshua Kang
South Gwinnett: William Sanabria
Wesleyan: Brendan McIntosh
