Mountain View's Ahmari Braden commits to Pitt
From Staff Reports
Oct 6, 2021

Mountain View junior Ahmari Braden committed Wednesday night to the University of Pittsburgh fastpitch softball program.

Braden has been a left-handed pitcher, outfielder and first baseman, helping the Bears to their first state championship as a freshman. 